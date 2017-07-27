UPDATE: Police appeal after four injured in village crash

Police are appealing for information after four people were injured in a village crash yesterday afternoon (July 26).

Emergency services were called to Sloughgreen Lane in Warninglid after a white Citroen Berlingo and a black Ford Mondeo collided at about 1.35pm.

A 27-year-old woman from Haywards Heath, who was driving the Ford, was airlifted to hospital along with her seven-year-old daughter who was a passenger in the car.

A four-year-old boy, who was also a passenger in the Ford, was rushed to hospital by ambulance. Police said all three suffered serious injuries.

The family has praised the work of the emergency services and have said the three are ‘on the mend’.

A 50-year-old man from Burgess Hill, who was driving the Citroen, was rushed to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton.

Anyone who attended the scene but left before speaking to police or who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Derwent.

