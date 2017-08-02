UPDATE: Police cordon off area while dealing with ongoing incident

Police have left the scene of an incident in Crawley where a man had made threats to hurt himself and officers.

Officers were called to the incident in Selsey Road just before 1pm today (August 2).

Police said a man had shut himself into a property and had refused to leave.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The man refused to leave the property and made threats to himself and officers.

“Trained negotiators were in attendance seeking to resolve the incident peaceably.”

Police confirmed they had left the scene but have not confirmed any further details.

