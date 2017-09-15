UPDATE: Police investigating 30-hour blaze at farm

Firefighters spent almost 30 hours fighting a blaze after 1000 hay bales caught fire at a farm.

Six crews were called to the fire which broke out in a 20 metre by 30 metre barn at St George’s Park Farm, in Ditchling Road, Burgess Hill, just before 7pm on Wednesday (September 13).

A spokesman for the fire service said 400 square bales, 500 silage bales and 100 hay bales were ablaze during the incident.

Five water jets, a water shuttle, a water carrier and two hose reels were used to extinguish the flames.

The blaze was put out at about 7.40pm the following day with crews remaining at the scene dampening down until 12am this morning (Friday September 15).

No injuries have been reported and the incident has been handed over to the police, the spokesman added.

