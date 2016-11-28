UPDATE: Road closed following fire near Pease Pottage

A Pease Pottage road was closed after a lorry trailer caught fire earlier today (Monday November 28).

Firefighters were called to the incident, westbound on the A264, near the Tollgate roundabout, at about 9.30am.

A spokesman for the fire service said the trailer was severely damaged by the blaze and the road was closed.

It was extinguished using two hose reels, a dry powder extinguisher and a covering jet.

The fire is being treated as an accident.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.