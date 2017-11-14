UPDATE: Road reopened after two-car collision

A Mid Sussex A-road has now reopened following a two-car collision, police say.

The A264 Copthorne Road was partially blocked westbound near the junction with Crawley Down Road.

Police were called to the collisiion at 7.47am today and the road was closed for more than an hour.

The incident involved a Ford Fiesta and a Vauxhall Astra.

No one was hurt but the road was blocked until one of the damaged vehicles could be recovered.

The road has now been reopened.