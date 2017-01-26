UPDATE: Severe delays on M23 after van crash

Severe delays are being reported along the M23 after a van collided with the central reservation earlier this morning (January 26).

Police were called to the incident northbound near the junction with the A264 for Crawley and East Grinstead, at about 5.51am.

Officers said other vehicles were involved in the collision. No-one was injured and lanes were closed while the vehicles were recovered.

Traffic is still queuing northbound between junction 10a, the B2036 Balcombe Road, and junction 10, the A2011 Cralwey, of the motorway .

All lanes have now been re-opened but tailbacks are being reported as far as junction 11, A23 from Pease Pottage.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.