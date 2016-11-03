UPDATE: Six engines called to house blaze

Six fire engines from Surrey and Sussex are at the scene of a fire in Copthorne.

A two floor property is on fire in Herons Lane and is being dealt with by fire crews, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

Two engines from Crawley and one from East Grinstead are at the scene, joined by three from Surrey.

Both floors of the house are on fire in a large blaze, according to the fire service.

There are no people left in the property with no reported injuries, the fire service spokesman confirmed.

Police and ambulance services have yet to arrive.

Updates to follow

