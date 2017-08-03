UPDATE: Three-car collision on A23

All lanes are now open on the A23 following a three-car collision in Newtimber.

Police were called to the collision just after 5.30pm today (August 3).

The collision reportedly happened southbound near the B2117 Albourne junction.

A Sussex Police spokesman said no injuries had been reported.

Slow traffic was reported, following the collision.

