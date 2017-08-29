UPDATE: Two die after being struck by trains

Two men have died after being hit by trains at level crossings over the weekend.

British Transport Police said a 35-year-old man was struck at the Rosier crossing near Billingshurst just before 7.35am on Saturday (August 26).

Officers and paramedics attended the incident.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the incident is not being treated as suspicious and his family have been informed.

A file has been prepared for the coroner.

British Transport Police said another man died after being hit by a train in a separate incident in Burgess Hill later that afternoon.

Officers said a 29-year-old from East Sussex was struck at Bedelands level crossing just before 5pm.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and his family have been informed.

The incidents caused major delays throughout the bank holiday weekend.

Lines between Barnham and Horsham were blocked for several hours whilst chaos continued into the early hours of the following morning between Haywards Heath and Brighton.