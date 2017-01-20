UPDATE: Woman injured as car and truck crash on A264

A woman was injured in a crash on the A264 between Horsham and Crawley this morning (Friday January 20).

The collision took place on Moorhead roundabout at the junction with the B2195 Crawley Road.

Police said a truck and a black Audi A3 collided at about 9.10am.

A woman suffered a leg injury and was treated at the scene.

Slow traffic was reported in the area while the incident was dealt with.

