UPDATED: Teenage girl suffers minor injury after collision with car

A teenage girl was involved in a collision with a car outside a school in Crawley earlier this morning (November 2).

Emergency services were called to the collision between the girl and car outside The Gatwick School, on Gatwick Road, Crawley, at around 8.45am.

A spokesman from Sussex Police confirmed the girl to be 13-years-old and said she was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries but was not taken to hospital.

Richard Airey, media relations manager, from South East Coast Ambulance Service, said the call came in from a member of the public and the 13-year-old girl suffered a ‘minor leg injury’.

He also confirmed the girl was discharged at the scene and was not taken to hospital.

A woman from Littlehampton who does not wish to be named witnessed the collision on her way to work, near to Gatwick Road, and said it ‘shook her up’.

She added: “I was really worried for the girl.”

