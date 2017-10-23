Search

Vandals wreck town centre parking machines

Locksmith Adrian Elliott repairs the parking meters after they were targeted by thieves in Denne Road carpark Horsham. Pic Steve Robards SR1725563 SUS-171023-134418001
Locksmith Adrian Elliott repairs the parking meters after they were targeted by thieves in Denne Road carpark Horsham. Pic Steve Robards SR1725563 SUS-171023-134418001

Vandals destroyed two parking meter machines in Horsham town centre last night.

The vandals also stole cash from the two machines in Denne Road car park.

A spokeswoman for Horsham District Council, which is responsible for the car park, said: “Sussex Police have been informed and are carrying out a full investigation.

“One machine has already been repaired and is now fully operational. We have not yet been advised of the cost of repairs.”