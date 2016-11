Crowds in Crawley town centre gave the London to Brighton veteran car run a warm welcome on a chilly morning.

Hundreds of people lined the High Street this morning (Sunday November 6) to watch the cars - some more than 100 years old - chug through the town.

One of the participants in the London to Brighton veteran car run

While the majority had passed the halfway check point by 11am, the stragglers were making their way through for another couple of hours.