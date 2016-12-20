Victims of supermarket robbery get a little Christmas cheer

A kind-hearted mum has raised £260 to help an elderly couple who were robbed in a town centre store.

Thieves stole around £200 from the couple while they were shopping in Waitrose in Horsham earlier this month.

But when mum-of-four Lucy Burchell heard about what happened, she decided to set up an internet crowdfunding campaign to help recompense the victims.

And, within days, Lucy, of Saxon Crescent, Horsham, had pledges totalling £260.

Lucy said she wanted to raise the money “to give back to them to restore their faith in humanity and show them that there is still good in the community.”

Now Lucy, 32, who works as an assistant care manager, plans to hand over the money to the couple on Friday.

“I just think it’s so sad that people can go round taking things from others, especially the elderly, and especially at this time of year.

“I just want to give something back and bring a bit of Christmas cheer.”

Meanwhile, police are appealing for help in tracing two men and two women following the theft from an elderly man and his disabled wife while they were in Waitrose in Albion Way, Horsham, on December 9.

The man’s wallet, containing five bank cards and around £180 in cash, were taken but he did not realise until he returned home.

PC Russ Watson said: “The theft has left the victim and his wife extremely upset, but luckily he realised his wallet had been stolen and managed to cancel his bank cards before they could be used.”

Anyone who knows anything about the theft is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 793 of 09/12.