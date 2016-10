Sally Pavey, chair of Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions (CAGNE) was interviewed after the decision was announced.

She said she was obviously relieved to hear the news and added that CAGNE were delighted that the facts had been recognised.

Sally Pavey listens to a live feed about the airport expansion story. Pic Steve Robards SR1631940

Campaigners gathered at the Plough Inn, in Ifield, to hear the news, along with national and local media.