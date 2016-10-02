VIDEO: Classic cars descend on town centre

Horsham resident were left shaken and stirred as thousands turned out to enjoy classic cars and French food in the town centre.

The Aston Martin Owners Club returned to the town today (Sunday October 2) as part of a day of festivities which also saw the return of the Vintage Fayre and the popular French market.

Aston Martins in East Street

Dozens of Aston Martins parked up in the Carfax and East Street with visitors treated to classics vehicles right the way through to more modern models.

There was even a chance to admire the oldest surviving Aston Martin – the A3 - outside Barclays Bank whilst also listening to Lucy White who performed a selection of popular James Bond theme songs.

But for those not interested in the classic cars the Carfax offered up a treat with a mix of fresh French food, music and entertainment.

There was also live performances throughout the day as well as a chance to pick up vintage clothes and music from the Vintage Fayre.

Aston Martins in East Street

Martin Wood, from Horsham, said: “It has been great coming into town to see a vibrant French market with the added bonus of the Aston Martins.

“It’s absolutely brilliant. The market, the food, the stalls, it‘s very good.

“It’s really nice to see events like this being held in the town and all these people coming to support it.”

Gill Welch said: “It’s brilliant. We have a lovely town centre so it is good to make the most of it and put on events like this.

French market in the Carfax

“I have particularly enjoyed the live music.”

