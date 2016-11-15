VIDEO: Dinosaurs and toy fair fun for young shoppers

Children had fun testing toys in County Mall in Crawley at the weekend as the shopping centre held its popular annual Toy Fair extravaganza.

On Saturday The Entertainer, Toy Barnhaus, Menkind and Debenhams had on display their most popular toys of the season for primary school-aged children to play with, just in time for writing their letters to Father Christmas.

Toy spectacular at The County Mall 12.11.16. Pic Steve Robards SR1633811 SUS-161114-113849001

There were prizes up for grabs and Mike the safari ranger amazed young shoppers with his friend Rex, the lifelike dinosaur.

A spokesman said: “The event went incredibly well, with more than 300 families participating on the day. Crowds filled the mall as REX our resident Dinosaur made his appearances. We also had a stilt walking rag doll and a toy soldier. Plus face painting and balloon modelling to add to the family fun experience. So many children enjoyed reviewing their favourite products on camera.”

Toy spectacular at The County Mall 12.11.16. Kimberley Buschhaus and Jo Kemp Pic Steve Robards SR1633802 SUS-161114-113804001