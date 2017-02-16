VIDEO: Fire service called to car workshop

Four fire engines were called to a workshop in Crawley last night.

The engines from Crawley, East Grinstead and Surrey were sent to a fire at a car paint workshop in Stephenson Way about 6.20pm, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

Four fire engines were called to the workshop. Pictures: Eddie Howland SUS-170216-104934001

The fire was in the oven used to dry fresh car paint, the spokesman said, and was put out by 7pm.

Four breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a thermal imaging camera were used in the effort to extinguish the fire.

The oven sustained 20 per cent damage, according to the fire service spokesman, but there were no injuries and the fire was started accidentally, they added.

A spokesperson for the workshop, Customize Bodyworkz, said the fire service was called for ‘safety’, rather than because there was a fire.

He said dust in the paint drying oven had ‘smoked out’ but there were no flames. “You couldn’t see anything,” he added, describing the smoke filling the workshop.

Customize Bodyworkz is open for business as usual.

Video: Eddie Howland

