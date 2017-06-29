VIDEO: Firefighters tackle house blaze

Firefighters are still at the scene of a house fire which broke out earlier today (June 29).

Crews were called to the ‘roof alight’ in Sheraton Walk, Chippendale Road, just before 3pm, according to a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman.

Crews at the scene in Sheraton Walk, Chippendale Road. Picture supplied by Mark Dunford

She said: “We sent fire engines from Crawley, Horsham, Turners Hill and Salfords to the blaze in the roof which has now been put out.

“There are only two engines from Crawley remaining at the scene.

“They are liasing with the home owners and Crawley Borough Council.

“There has been no reports of any injuries and it has not yet been confirmed how and where the blaze started.”

Five fire engines were called to the blaze. Picture supplied by Mark Dunford

Eyewitness Jessica Harden, 46, a petrol filling station manager in Three Bridges, lives a few doors down in Sheraton Walk.

She said: “The roof was on fire, spreading to both houses on the sides.

“All houses had no one in them and they got it under control.

“No one was harmed – just shocked. I don’t know the cause of the fire.”

Fire crews were called to the roof blaze just before 3pm today (June 29). Picture: Eddie Howland

Another eyewitness, Mark Dunford, 38, who lives just off Creasys Drive, was shocked to discover the blaze on his way home from work.

He said: “I was shocked when I got home and to see so many fire engines. There were five.

“You don’t expect to see that when you get home. It looked like there was a hole in the roof.

“My thoughts go to the family, it looks quite devastating.”

Police were also called to the blaze. Picture supplied by Mark Dunford

