VIDEO: Flying Scotsman’s Easter stay at Bluebell Railway

Bumper crowds turned out for the first appearance of the famous Flying Scotsman locomotive today (Thursday April 13) during its Easter stay at the Bluebell Railway.

The Railway, with its line from Sheffield Park to East Grinstead, is just one of a small number of venues hosting the historic locomotive this year.

The Flying Scotsman at the Bluebell Railway

The visit by the ‘Scotsman’, now owned by the National Railway Museum, attracted hundreds of visitors today.

While the Railway has sold almost all tickets for the Flying Scotsman-hauled services, there is still capacity on Bluebell Railway loco-hauled trains on every day of the event (April 13-19).

Organisers say that for these trains, you can purchase one ‘walk-up’ ticket for £25 adults (50% discount for children between between 3 and 15 years old, inclusive).

These tickets will cover travel all day on trains hauled by resident locomotives.

They also guarantee that you will see the ‘Scotsman’, as platform tickets won’t be sold at East Grinstead and might not be sold at the other stations, depending on numbers.

Bluebell Railway say that if coming by the mainline rail network, East Grinstead will be the natural place to start your journey.

For those travelling by car, and not booked on the Flying Scotsman services, you are encouraged to start your journey at Horsted Keynes.

Doing so will assist the Railway with car parking demand during this busy time.

For more details go to http://www.bluebell-railway.com/

Our video features a journey from Sheffield Park to East Grinstead in the exclusive Great Northern Directors’ Saloon, pulled by the ‘Scotsman’.

At East Grinstead the ‘Scotsman’ switches to the rear of the train.