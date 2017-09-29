Video: Nine-year-old internet sensation builds FC Köln's stadium out of Lego

A nine year old boy has become an internet sensation thanks to his Lego skills.

Joe Bryant, of Gossop's Green, Crawley, has had his Lego creations featured on the website of the Bundesliga and has received a signed shirt from Borussia Mönchengladbach after seeing one of his stadiums.

Joe Bryant with FC Kln's RheinEnergieStadion

Joe said: "I started by building one stand out of Lego, then I began to do whole stadiums.

"I decided to do Bundesliga stadiums after we went to Germany to see Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich. I have followed German football for a few years and really wanted to go and see a game out there.

"We visited quite a few stadiums so I said I would build them after that."

With the builds of the grounds ranging from a week to three weeks and sometimes needing 2,000 bricks, videos of Joe making the stadiums have been uploaded on to YouTube where they have received thousands of hits.

Borussia Mnchengladbach's Borussia-Park

Joe is delighted by the amount of attention that his work received.

Joe said: "I was really happy to get a signed shirt from Mönchengladbach and the Bundesliga.

"The Bundesliga saw it on Twitter and then did their own versions of the video. The one on Facebook went past 40,000 views which was great.

"My school friends thought it was amazing I got a signed shirt."

Joe's dad, Phil, 44, is very proud of Joe and his creative skills and uploads what Joe makes on to his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Phil added: "With each stadium, he seems to make it more accurate. I certainly wouldn't have the patience for it.

"Mind you, he doesn't let me near it, in case I knock it down!

"His brother Harry is studying computer science at Oriel and he sets up his GoPro to video Joe building it. People seem to like watching the time lapse."

Joe is already planning what he will build next after he has completed the construction of all the Bundesliga grounds, with his creations being a little bit closer to home.

He added: "I have got quite a lot of Bundesliga clubs to do yet.

"My next one is Schalke, which will be difficult because it has a roof and a scoreboard that hangs down from it.

"I will move on to other leagues, probably the Premier League next."

Joe's Lego Bundesliga timelapse YouTube videos can be found here