VIDEO: Police release shocking footage of Sussex car theft

Sussex Police have released shocking CCTV footage of a car theft.

Police say the victim, a 72-year-old woman, had parked in the car park in of a store in Heathfield High Street on the morning of Wednesday, November 16, when the incident took place.

The footage, which was released by police today (Wednesday, December 21), appears to show the woman sat in her car when she is approached by an unknown man.

Police say the man told her something was leaking from the car and she got out and went to the bonnet to check.

The footage then appears to show the man get into the woman’s car and begin to drive away.

She tries to stand in front of the car but the man drove away. Police say he clipped the victim’s knee with the car as he went.

Police say the victim’s handbag – containing house keys, money and a credit card – was also stolen in the incident. The car was recovered from Hellingly on November 21.

PC Catherine Maddock said: “Thankfully the victim is physically fine after the incident but is still extremely shaken. This is a concerning incident but we are hoping someone might have seen the man responsible for the theft.

“We’d also advise people not to leave the keys in their car if they need to check on it, take the keys out or drive away to check it at home.

“Were you in Heathfield on November 16 and did you see a man acting suspiciously in the car park? The suspect is described as around 45, 5ft 9in, stocky with stubble and wearing a hat.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting serial 365 on 16/11.

