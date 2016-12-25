VIDEO: Santa makes a splash on Christmas Day

A man from Sussex has swapped a wet suit for a Santa suit today for a sponsored sea dip.

Simon Ward, 50, from Worthing, left Splash Point on Worthing seafront at around 11am for the icy plunge, dressed only in a festive costume, and stayed in ‘for a good dunk’.

Family and friends attended to watch him.

The funds will be split between the Friends of Shoreham Fort, at which he volunteers, and the Kianh Foundation, which helps Vietnamese people with birth defects and was set up his friend.

Simon will return to his home after on Warwick Road, Worthing, for a ‘normal Christmas’ and a ‘very hot shower’, he said.

This is the third time he has done a ‘santa sea splash’ for charity and he is already a quarter of the way towards his £430 target.

The video shown is his first santa dip.

To sponsor Simon, visit his justgiving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Simon-Ward50.

