Video: Street food finalists in Horsham

The very best in Sussex street food has been on show in the Carfax, Horsham, today (Sunday October 22) as part of the county's Street Food ‘live’ finals.

The competition is part of the Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2018.

Sussex Street Food finalists in Horsham

MasterChef: The Professionals winner Steven Edwards is leading the panel of judges who will be looking for an exciting business, creating artisan dishes with care, passion and true dedication to using quality local Sussex ingredients.

Finalists involved in the event include: a tempting global feast from Boca Loco in Arundel; fresh and healthy Vietnamese cuisine from CaPhe in Southwick; delicious slow roasted meats from Forgotten Cuts in Brighton; Garlic Wood Farm in Steyning will creatively pair their top quality meats with seasonal local ingredients; and expect delectable home-made delights with award winning sauces from Ginger Rookes in Horsham.

A Punjabi feast from last year’s winner Jah Jyot in Henfield will compete with succulent steak sandwiches from Steak Expectations in Horsham; irresistible melted cheese treats from Sussex Charmer on Toast in Rudgwick; perfect pork dishes from the Pig & Jacket in Lewes; and authentic wood fired pizzas from The Pizza Oven in Steyning.