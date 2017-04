Supercars made a grand and noisy entrance into Horsham this morning (Easter Monday) as part of the final day of Piazza Italia.

Fiats and scooters had already made their entrance earlier.

Horsham Piazza Italia Easter Monday SUS-170417-131642004

Bumper crowds then had a close up view of several powerful cars as they made their way into town.

The vehicles are on display until later this afternoon, while other attractions include fashion shows, street entertainment, Italian Market and various activities for children.