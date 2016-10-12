VIDEO: Sussex man wows filmlover fiancé with big screen proposal

When Isfield filmlover Charlene Berwick sat down at the cinema on Saturday night (October 8), she thought the most exciting part of her evening would be watching Bridget Jones's Baby.

But after her boyfriend Jas Halsey appeared on the screen starring in a short movie packed with references to the couple’s favourite films, her night suddenly became a lot more memorable.

“I had no idea,” said Charlene. “I was sitting there thinking, ‘what on earth is he up to?’. Then he came in and asked me to marry him, everyone cheered. It was incredible.”

To prepare for the proposal Jas and best friend Edd Pearson filmed a short movie to play on the screen.

The clip begins with Jas waking up in a homage to the Lego Movie before re-enacting the opening scene of Guardians of the Galaxy as gets dressed and travels to the cinema.

The clip also features a snippet of Rupert Holmes’s Escape – better known as the Pina Colada song – and music from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast as well as other in-jokes between the couple.

Jas, who works for Jap Performance Parts in Crawley, said: “The Pina Colada song was the first song we played together in the car and Beauty and the Beast is our Disney film, she’s the beauty and I’m the beast apparently.”

As the his movie played on the big screen, Jas (who was being filmed by Odeon guest services manager Rebecca) entered the cinema and asked Charlene to marry him.

Charlene said: “I had been so cross with him the whole of last week as he was coming home really late from work, wouldn’t tell me where he had been, kept making excuses, it’s funny now looking back.”

The couple, who live in Isfield and both went to school in Ringmer, now plan to hold a movie-themed wedding in the near future.

