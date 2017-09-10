VIDEO: Thousands turn out for Dragon Boat Festival

The St Catherine’s Hospice Dragon Boat Festival has returned for another day of free family fun today (Sunday, September 10).

Held at Tilgate Park, in Crawley, the exhilarating fundraiser features live entertainment, traditional stalls, delicious food and, of course, the boat races themselves.

The Dragon Boat Festival 2017. Picture: Mark Dunford

More than 30 teams took to the lake as part of a head-to-head to become the 2017 Dragon Boat champions.

The fun got underway at 10am and will run until 8pm.

By coming along and enjoying the day, you will be supporting your local hospice, meaning St Catherine’s can continue to be there for terminally ill people when life comes full circle.

Video by Mark Dunford.