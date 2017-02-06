VIDEO: Want to be a firefighter? Applications open very soon...

Applications will soon open for firefighting positions across the county.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service will launch another recruitment drive for ‘wholetime community firefighters’ starting on February 27.

The fire service has just welcomed its second group of trainees, who were selected from 750 applicants in 2015/16.

That process was the first within West Sussex for eight years and saw every available application pack snapped up in less than 24 hours.

The fire service is now preparing for hundreds of potential applicants to visit its website when the online application process begins.

The role of the fire service has changed considerably over recent years and there is now a much greater emphasis on engaging with communities and working proactively to prevent emergencies.

Acting Deputy Chief Fire Officer Gavin Watts said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to start a career serving our communities by working together to prevent emergencies and by providing a first class response when incidents do occur.

“We want to ensure our teams reflect the area we serve, as well as the qualities required for the job, and hope to receive applications from all sectors of our communities.”

The fire service said it would particularly welcome applications from women, people who are black, Asian or minority ethnic and from the LGBT community within West Sussex, as these groups are currently under-represented in its operational service.

It has produced a short film to highlight the variety of roles currently carried out by some of its female firefighters.

The film features a new recruit from the 2015/16 intake, alongside serving firefighters in a variety of other posts.

See www.westsussex.gov.uk for details of how to apply.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.