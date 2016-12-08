VIDEO: West Sussex schools create special message for Tim Peake

West Sussex schools have created a unique video message inviting astronaut Tim Peake to make a return visit to his home county.

The video, which features a special poem throughout, also includes some of the school children using sign language and specially-created artwork.

The invitation also includes school children launching their own mini rockets.

St Mary’s Primary School pupil, Ellen Pratt, aged 10, said: “It would be really exciting and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to speak to someone who has gone to the international space station.”

If Tim, who grew up in Westbourne, accepts the children’s invitation, West Sussex County Council and the county’s Youth Cabinet hope to help host a special event, which could be live streamed to all of the county’s schools.

Christine Field, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for education, said: “Tim captured the nation’s hearts and our children’s imaginations with his recent successful mission into space.

“Not only is he the first British European Space Agency astronaut, he is from our very own patch, West Sussex. We hope that Tim will accept the children’s invitation and visit soon.”

The schools that took part in the video message were:

• Angmering School

• Bishop Luffa CofE Academy, Chichester

• Billingshurst Primary School

• Bourne Community College, Southbourne

• Chichester High School

• Felpham Community College

• Leechpool Primary School, Horsham

• Manor Green College, Crawley

• Millais School, Horsham

• Sidlesham Primary School,

• Sir Robert Woodard Academy, Sompting

• St Mary’s CE Primary School, Pulborough

• Thakeham First School

• Warden Park Academy, Haywards Heath.