Village GP practice taken out of ‘special measures’

A village GP practice rated ‘inadequate’ by health watchdogs earlier this year has now been taken out of special measures.

Rudgwick Medical Centre in Station Road, Rudgwick, was placed in ‘special measures’ by the Care Quality Commission after an inspection in January.

The CQC said the practice was rated as ‘inadequate’ overall and deemed inadequate in providing safe and well-led services. They were rated as ‘requiring improvement’ in providing effective and responsive services, but rated ‘good’ in caring.

But now, after a new inspection in September, the GP practice has been rated ‘good’ overall. In a report released this week, inspectors said they found that a number of changes had been implemented.

New staff training practices had been made, there was a clear leadership structure, patients were treated with compassion, dignity and respect and appointment availabilty was good.

Drugs were stored safely and securely and data showed that patient outcomes were comparable to, or above, the national average.

Chief inspector of general practice Professor Steve Field said: “I am taking this service out of special measures. This recognises the significant improvements made to the quality of care provided by the service.”