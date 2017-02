A village pub which closed suddenly at the end of last year is set to re-open soon.

The Cock Inn at Southwater shut down following the landlord’s decision to cease trading.

But owners Enterprise Inns said this week that the pub would re-open shortly. A spokesman said:“We are happy to confirm that the Cock Inn at Southwater will re-open in the coming weeks and look forward to welcoming members of the local community back to the pub.”