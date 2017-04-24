Virgin Media apologises to customer after two month delay

A Crawley man has labelled Virgin Media’s service as ‘not good enough’ after waiting more than two months to have his television box installed.

David Bradnam, of Milton Mount Avenue, Crawley, said he signed up to Virgin Media on February 6 and was given an initial installation date of Feburary 13.

David Bradnam said the cabling has been left out by Virgin Media since April 10. Pic Steve Robards

This was later changed to March 26 prompting Mr Bradnam to call the customer services department at Virgin Media before being assured this was due to ‘high demand’ and that the installation would go ahead ‘without any problems’.

Mr Bradnam said: “On March 26, a young chap attended my premises. I met him outside of the apartment block I live and in and he immediately told me he couldn’t go ahead with the installation as it was a ‘two man job’ and that his manager would call me to re-book the following week.

“I received no phone call and eventually rang customer services complaining about this as they should know what properties are going to require more labour.

“I was asked by their case manager to give them one more chance, was offered a £20 discount and a re-booked appointment for the 10th April 2017. I accepted and waited.”

An engineer attended Mr Bradnam’s property on April 10 and started removing cabling from the front door of his property, which he says is still there.

He added: “They (Virgin Media) did contact me and offered me another installation date which was two weeks from now (April 23). Which is obviously not good enough.

“The service provided was not good enough and nothing has been done to really provide a swift solution.”

When approached for comment, Virgin Media said a member of the executive customer care team had spoken to Mr Bradnam.

They said a contract partner had failed to complete the installation which was ‘not acceptable’ and have since contacted the relevant partner to make sure they are aware.

A spokesman for Virgin Media said: “We apologise to Mr Bradnam for the inconvenience he has faced. Virgin Media is committed to high standards and endeavours to deliver a positive customer experience.”