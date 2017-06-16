Walk or cycle to improve air quality

Air quality in Crawley is improving as a result of efforts to reduce emissions around the town, says Crawley Borough Council.

The council carries out reviews and assessments of air quality in the borough to identify local air quality hot spots.

Councillor Geraint Thomas, said: “Here at Crawley Borough Council, we are committed to reducing air pollution around the town and we have been working to encourage more people to cycle, such as installing bike stations around the town and improving cycle lanes.

“Now that the good weather has arrived, I encourage people to leave their cars at home and walk or cycle to work.”

A spokesman added: “In 2015 the council completed a range of initiatives to reduce emissions, including rationalising its vehicle fleet and improving its energy efficiency.

“Further measures to improve air quality emissions in the future, include the introduction of a district heating scheme and extending the provision of current public charging points to other sites across the borough.

“Traffic management at major road junctions have been implemented to improve traffic flow and reduce emissions from congestion and idling vehicles.”

“The promotion of alternative low emissions transport, has involved providing public charge points at the Town Hall in convenient locations with zero parking charge for plugged in electric vehicles, the installation of bike stations around the town and the council’s taxi licensing conditions offering reduced fee incentives to low emission vehicles.

“Public transport improvements are ongoing through the collaboration with Local Enterprise Partnership (Coast to Capital) to deliver major interchange improvements at Crawley, Three Bridges and Gatwick railways stations for both buses and cyclists.”

