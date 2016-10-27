Warm reception for Horsham’s ice rink

Horsham’s first ice rink has opened to critical acclaim with hundreds of people testing their skills on the ice.

The Horsham Outdoor Events attraction on the Camping World site in Brighton Road has been welcomed by many in the community since it opened on Friday (October 21).

People normally have to travel to Guildford for the same experience.

Suzanne Fearn, of Horsham Outdoor Events, said: “The first week of opening has been a great success. With up to 100 people on the ice at peak times.

“The feedback has been extremely complimentary and positive. With five star reviews for the rink, the staff and the cafe.”

People have been giving their views on the Horsham Ice Rink Facebook page.

One person wrote: “As an ex-professional figure skater it is such a wonderful experience to be able to walk into a beautiful facility such as this and feel so warmly welcomed.

“The staff are absolutely fantastic and nothing is too much trouble for them.”

Another wrote: “Had a fab time this evening. Met some lovely people and chatted.

“Staff are helpful and so polite, everyone is smiling which leads to a fantastic atmosphere. Great value for money nothing over priced.”

The rink is open every day until January 29 and is fully covered so people can enjoy it in all weathers. Anyone aged over four years is welcome, whatever their level of ability.

For the novice skater they are offering 15 minutes one-to-one lessons and a six week children’s beginner ice-skating course starts on Sunday November 6.

Find out more and book at horshamicerink.co.uk