Warning as ‘vandal spreads nails’ outside school

Parents are being warned to take extra care when picking up their children after it was reported that a vandal had spread metal nails outside a school.

Handcross Primary School, in London Road, sent out the warning earlier this afternoon.

In the message the school said: “A vandal has spread nails on the grass verge in front of the school.

“We have removed as many as we could (police aware) but please be careful when parking.”

