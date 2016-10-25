Warning for drivers as Met Office issues fog alert

A weather warning has been issued for thick fog tonight and tomorrow morning (Wednesday October 26).
The Met Office has issued a yellow ‘be aware’ warning from 10.30pm tonight until around 10am.
A Met Office statement says: “Extensive fog forming across parts of southern England may be dense in places. Please be aware that this could lead to tricky travelling conditions.”
The Chief Forecaster’s assessment is: “Fog is expected both on hills and at low levels.
“Visibilities will be very variable, and as low as 50-100m in places.
“Whilst much of it will clear by 10am, some patches may linger for the rest of the morning.”
