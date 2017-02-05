WEATHER FORECAST: Cloudy week with scattered sunshine and showers

Sussex is set for a week of sunny spells with occasional showers also expected.

Monday looks to start off cold, with mist and fog in some areas, according to the Met Office.

Cloud is set to increase later in the day before rain in the evening.

The outlook for the next few days is cloudy, with some sunny spells and isolated showers.

