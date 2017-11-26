WEATHER FORECAST: Frosty start to week ahead

There is widespread frost across Sussex this morning (Sunday) starting a cold winter week.

The frost is expected to clear over the morning with clear and sunny skies for most of the day.

Temperatures remain relatively low, with highs of just 6 degrees Celsius in most places.

Skies will turn cloudier this evening with gales and heavy rain expected to hit late tonight or early on Monday morning.

Monday is expected to be wet and windy until late in the afternoon, although temperatures will rise to around 12 degrees Celsius.

Skies are expected to remain clear for the rest of the week, but will stay cold despite sunny skies.