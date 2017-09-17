WEATHER: The week ahead for Sussex

The weather across the county over the next few days looks set to be a mixed bag.

Today (Sunday, September 17), mist and fog patches will clear throughout the morning leaving sunny spells and showers, some of these heavy, especially towards eastern areas, according to the Met Office.

It will feel warmer for most areas of the county with light winds.

Tonight evening showers will die out with mainly light winds.

According to the Met Office clear spells will develop during tonight with some mist and local fog patches forming across some areas.

The minimum temperature will be 8°C.

Tomorrow (Monday, September 18) it will start dry with morning mist and fog clearing.

There will be sunny spells with showers developing in some areas by the afternoon, the Met Office said. Some showers will be heavy across eastern areas. The maximum temperature is expected to be 18°C.

Rain may affect the area overnight tomorrow, clearing to leave Tuesday (September 19) mostly dry with sunny spells.

The Met Office said Wednesday (September 20) and Thursday (September 21) are expected to be cloudier with more chance of rain, but feeling warmer in brighter spells.

