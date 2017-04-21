Whopping £1 million donation to RSPCA animal charity

A massive £1 million cash bonanza has been given to the RSPCA animal charity by major insurance firm MORE TH>N.

The huge money milestone has been reached by the Horsham-based insurer donating in a number of ways - mainly through 50p for every pet insurance policy bought by customers over the past three years.

RSPCA spokesman Sam Gaines said: “It’s amazing that MORE TH>N has raised £1 million for the vital work we do at the RSPCA.

“Every year we rescue, rehabilitate and rehome thousands of pets who have been neglected and cruelly treated and we wouldn’t be able to help any of those animals without generous donations like this one.

“The RSPCA relies totally on public support to maintain its activities and by raising money MORE TH>N, its staff and customers join millions of animal lovers from across the nation, determined to stop animal cruelty and neglect.”

The full £1 million is enough to pay for the RSPCA - whose headquarters are in Southwater - to rescue, care for and rehome 1,500 dogs from puppy farms.

Other ways it could be shared out: £48,000 to train an RSPCA inspector; £22,000 to train five veterinary nurses; £2,000 pays for a dog’s food for a year in one of the charity’s centres; £68,000 to pay the annual bills for one of the RSPCA’s animal hospitals; £475,000 to run one of the charity’s rehoming centres for an entire year.

MORE TH>N managing director Rob Flynn said: “Our partnership with the RSPCA reflects our commitment to taking care of our customers’ pets.

“We are pleased that, on behalf of our customers and our people, we have been able to make such a substantial contribution to this remarkable charity and are proud to know that the funds we have donated will enable them to continue caring for and rehoming thousands of cats and dogs.”

Visit: www.rspca.org.uk/give