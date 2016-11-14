Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies following collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A29 close to the Sussex/Surrey border north-west of Horsham.

The incident happened on Bognor Road at the junction with Marches Road, west of Kingsfold, at about 1.10pm on Sunday, November 13.

The collision involved a motorcyle and a horsebox lorry. The motorcyclist died in the incident despite the eforts of a doctor and paramedics at the scene, according to a spokesperson for Sussex Police.

He has since been named as 42-year-old Darren Arnell from Bognor Regis.

The vehicles involved were a black Honda CBR600 motorcycle and a silver Iveco-Ford horsebox lorry, police say.

The lorry driver, a 43-year-old woman from Warnham, was unhurt.

Two horses in the vehicle were unloaded at a nearby farm, both having been left in a distressed state by the collision.

The A29 was closed for over four hours while emergency services, including the air ambulance, were in attendance.

Sergeant Tony Crisp, of the Sussex and Surrey road policing unit, said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or who noticed either vehicle being driven shortly beforehand.

“They are asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Riverstown.

“Because of the need to impose road closures, we’d also like to thank people whose journeys were disrupted for their patience and understanding.”

