Witness appeal for missing boy

Police in Crawley are looking for 15-year old Nadim Ali who has been missing since Saturday, January 7 from an address in Ifield.

Police believe he may have travelled to London, probably by train, and has gone to the Tower Hamlets area of East London to stay with friends and associates.

Although there is no evidence to suggest that he has come to any harm, there is still concern for his welfare because of his age and consequent vulnerability, police say.

Nadim is of Asian appearance, 5ft 8ins, of slim build, with short black straight hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen or heard from him is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting Sussex serial 1311 of 07/01.

