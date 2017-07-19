Woman rescued from bedroom in house fire

Have your say

A woman was rescued from a bedroom after a fire broke out in a bungalow in Three Bridges this morning.

Three fire engines were called to the bungalow blaze in Pondwood Road at 10.45am today (July 19), said a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman.

An air ambulance also attended the incident.

The spokesman added: “One woman was rescued from the scene. It was a fire involving a bedroom and was of accidental ignition.

“The cause is currently under investigation – the fire was put out by 11.40am.”

More to follow.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.