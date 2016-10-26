Woman taken to hospital after collision near station

Emergency services were called this morning after a report of a car colliding with a fence.

Emergency services were called to East Grinstead at 10.30am today and a female driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Witnesses are asked to contact police on collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 354 of 26/10.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance confirmed that was called to reports of a car hitting a fence opposite Sainsbury’s near the railway station this morning.

Two ambulances attended alongside air ambulance and crews established that the woman driver had suffered a suspected heart attack whilst driving, the spokesperson said.

Following treatment at the scene the patient was taken to Royal Sussex County hospital by road ambulance accompanied by the air ambulance doctor for further treatment.

