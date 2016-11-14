Woman taken to hospital after collision with tree

A woman was taken to hospital on Saturday after a collision in Turners Hill Road.

Ambulances were called after a female driver, believed to be in her twenties, was in collision with a tree, according to a spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

She had been heading towards Tulleys Farm when the incident occurred, with emergency services called about 6.20pm

Two ambulances and the air ambulance road team were dispatched to the scene, the spokesperson said.

The woman was treated for leg injuries and chest pain before being taken to East Surrey hospital by road.

She was awake and alert on route to hospital, the SECAmb spokesperson confirmed, and there was nothing to suggest her injuries are life-threatening.

Police and fire services also attended the incident.

