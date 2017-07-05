Woman with Parkinson’s raises cash ‘to give something back’

“Without the research I would not be here today” – says Crawley resident Kathleen Jackson, who is raising cash for Parkinson’s.

The 59-year-old, who lives with her husband, Michael, 60, and daughter, Lucy, 22, and grandson in Langley Drive, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at aged 34.

She has since had Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) to help control the disease.

To raise cash, Kathleen is putting on a Companion Dog Show next month, with help from her family.

She said: “I want to raise money for the Parkinsons research hospital in London.

“Without the research I would not be here today, it has supported me, and I want to give something back.

“If it goes well I want to do it again next year.

“I am hoping for 200 people, there are not many shows in Crawley. My target is to raise between £600 and £700.

“There will be pedigree and fun classes and a raffle, tombola and refreshments.”

The dog show is being held in the Langley Scout Hut on Sunday August 20, at 2pm.

Guests can enjoy a number of fun classes at £2 per person.

Prizes will include Most Handsome Dog, Best Veteran Dog or Bitch and the Quickest Sausage Eater.

Kathleen, who has two dogs at home, is now calling for sponsors and volunteers.

She said: “I desperatley need sponsors to pay for rosettes and cups and also volunteers.

“I also need two judges for the pedigree and fun classes.”

If you can help Kathleen or know someone who can, please call her direct on 01293 562561.

On the day, all owners must be responsible for their own dogs, all dogs must be six months old and over, dogs must be kept on a lead at all times and any dog being aggressive to other dogs or the judge and stewards will be asked to leave.

Children under the age of five will not be allowed in the ring and owners are responsible for cleaning up after their own dogs.

There will also be no refunds, due to it being a charity event and the judges decision will be final.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.