Yankee Candle boutique comes to County Mall

Scented candle maker Yankee Candle has opened a branch in Crawley’s County Mall.

The store, which opened yesterday, is on the lower mall, next to Holland and Barrett.

A County Mall representative said the shop would be ‘offering Crawley shoppers a fragrance to suit any room and create the perfect ambience in a range of forms, from candles and reed diffusers to their innovative Scenterpiece Easy MeltCup system’.

She added: “There’s also a fantastic opening offer – with the first 250 customers through the doors on Saturday 30th September and Sunday 1st October receiving a fantastic Early Bird Goodie Bag (worth £20 RRP) when they spend £20 instore.

“Yankee Candle is a leading manufacturer of premium scented candles and home fragrance products, producing distinctive, quality, affordable luxuries for the home.

“In keeping with Yankee Candle’s focus of sharing its customers’ passion for fragrance, the extensive Yankee Candle range will be on offer at the Crawley store, with customers able to buy a range of scents from Black Coconut to Clean Cotton.

“New Yankee Candle collections that will be available at County Mall include the new Fall in Love range and the very special Gold collection.

Sarah Senior, head of retail development at Yankee Candle, said: “We are really pleased to open the new Yankee Candle store in Crawley. This new store will offer shoppers a great in-store experience and an excellent range of new and exciting products. This includes the new exclusive Gold collection and the Perfect Christmas range of new fragrances and giftsets.”

Mark Haynes, Centre Manager, added: “We’re delighted to welcome another great brand to County Mall – giving our shoppers yet one more reason to visit us.”

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.