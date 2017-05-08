Young father’s funeral arrangements confirmed

The family of a young father who died in a road traffic collision have revealed the arrangements for his funeral.

Michael Armstrong, 25, of Hampden Close, Crawley, was riding his motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with two cars on Wednesday (May 3) at 8.15am.

Despite the help of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His funeral will be held on Monday (May 15) at the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium, in Balcombe Road, Crawley, in St Richards Chapel.

The service is due to begin at 3.45pm.

Michael’s father Ian spoke to the Observer and said: “Michael was a cheeky young lad who loved life and loved people.

“He was extremely popular and we have been overwhelmed with the messages since his death.

“Michael knew lots of people and we have even received messages from people who hardly knew him. It has been lovely to read some of the memories.

“A lot of people have been shocked with how we have coped in terms of talking about him so soon but it’s just what Michael would have wanted. He would have told us to get on with everything as usual.”

Since his death, a fundraising page has been launched to set up a long term investment for his four-year-old daughter Scarlett.

The page was set up on Saturday evening (May 6) and has so far raised more than £900.

Ian added: “Michael absolutely loved everything about motorcycles. He knew this love came with a risk so he asked us, if anything happened to him, if we could look after his daughter.

“We hope the money raised can give his daughter some help when she reaches her 20s.

“We are also asking anyone who planned to buy flowers for his funeral to make a donation to his daughter instead.

“Michael was allergic to most flowers and often felt flowers were a waste because they would just be thrown away.

“Floral tributes if desired can be sent to Jordan and Sullivan funeral directors, Peterhouse Parade, Pound Hill, Crawley.”

Michael has been survived by his three siblings – David, 27, Olly (Kieran), 23, and Rebecca, 20 – his father Ian, 54, and mother Penni, 51.

Ian added: “I will always remember Michael as cheeky, somebody who never had enough time in the day and as a man with so much love to give.

“He was just so much fun and a really lovely person who loved everybody and everything.

“We hope that everyone who knew him – however closely – can come along to the funeral on Monday and remember him.

“The venue can hold about 90 people but we are not concerned if more turn up.

“If anything, Michael would love the idea of completely filling the venue.

“He was a lovely young lad who always liked to look his best.

“I advise everyone who wishes to attend to get to the crematorium early.”

If you would like to make a donation to Michael’s daughter, you can do so here.