Young footballers net sponsorship deal

An up-and-coming youth football club in Horley has scored financial support from local housebuilder Taylor Wimpey South Thames.

Horley Athletic FC, who formed in April 2014, has received £1,500 funding from Taylor Wimpey, which is building new homes at the nearby Westvale Park development in Horley.

The sponsorship deal, which started in September 2016, is for two seasons and covers the cost of purchasing new kit for the under 11s, one of the club’s six teams, which range from under-six to under-12 age groups.

Matthew Crowch, parent of one of the Horley Athletic FC players, said: “We’re a non-profit club and all funds are ploughed back into everything that we require to stay up and running as a club.

“To have entered our third season in September 2016 is a massive achievement and something we couldn’t have seen happening a couple of years ago, but with a constant hard-working team of committee members pulling together all year round, it became a reality.

“It’s great to have a big company like Taylor Wimpey on board with us and we want to say a massive thank you from all of the players, coaches and parents.”

Susan Joseph, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “As a local housebuilder, we’re committed to supporting the communities in which we build our new homes, so we’re delighted to be sponsoring the youth teams at Horley Athletic FC.

“The club makes a valuable contribution to community life for local youngsters, and we wish them every success.”

Taylor Wimpey is working together with consortium partners Crest Nicholson, FABRICA by A2Dominion and Charles Church to bring forward the new homes at Westvale Park, a new neighbourhood to the north-west of Horley.

The masterplan for the overall development includes 1,500 new homes, a neighbourhood centre, a primary school, and a riverside park with meadows, woodland, paths and cycleways.