Young man dies in Crawley crash

A young man has died after the car he was travelling in crashed into a tree.

The crash, which happened shortly after 8pm last night (October 14), also left another man in hospital with serious injuries.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “At 8.05pm on Friday, emergency services were called to a road traffic collision on the A2011 Crawley Avenue, east of the Tushmore Gyratory.

“A silver Toyota Starlet which was travelling eastbound had left the road and collided with a tree.

“The front seat passenger, a 22-year-old male from Crawley, sadly died at the scene.

“The driver, a 21-year-old male from Crawley, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he remains in a stable condition.”

Firefighters from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service helped to cut the men free from the vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101 or email collisionappeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting operation Claypole.

